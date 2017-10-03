Driver dies in 3-vehicle collision on Fayetteville’s Yadkin Road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police confirmed multiple vehicles were involved in a fatal traffic collision Tuesday morning in the 5500 block of Yadkin Road.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. and involved a total of three vehicles. The driver of one vehicle died in the collision while the others injured were transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and are listed in fair condition.

Yadkin Road is currently closed between Santa Fe Drive and Pima Drive.

Motorists are encouraged to utilize Santa Fe Drive, Skibo Road and Bonanza Drive to get to areas affected by the crash until the roadway can be reopened. Please expect delays during the road closure and consider utilizing the alternate route locations that have been provided.