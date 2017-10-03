Some in Edgecombe County still recovering a year after Hurricane Matthew

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunday will mark one year since Hurricane Matthew struck North Carolina.

In many areas, people are still trying to recover.

In Edgecombe County, there has been progress, but some residents told CBS North Carolina that more work is needed.

“I feel like I’ve slipped through the cracks,” said Minnie White, a Princeville resident who is living currently in a FEMA trailer.

Minnie White has been in the trailer since June. She has the trailer at least through January and isn’t sure what will happen after that.

“As funding has really dried up here, I really don’t know what my options are at this moment,” said White.

Calvin Sherrod is frustrated, too. He had to spend more than a month away from his home after Hurricane Matthew.

Sherrod said he got about $2,000 from FEMA to help repair his roof, but he’s living in a home where he gets power from a generator and has to bring in bottled water.

“I thought I would get a lot more money to do what I want to do,” said Sherrod.

Governor Roy Cooper led a meeting Monday in Edgecombe County with state and local leaders.

“Those of you who have been hit, help cannot come soon enough,” said Cooper, at the meeting.

The governor also visited Lolita Pippen, a Hurricane Matthew survivor who recently moved back home.

On Monday, FEMA lifted the freeze put on North Carolina counties that were getting money for repairs after Matthew. That freeze happened in the aftermath of recent storms.

“We work to keep North Carolina in the forefront,” said Cooper. “We work to make folks in Texas and Florida understand that they’re going to be where we are a year from now.”

White hopes more help comes — and soon.

“God willing, it will get better,” she said.

Cooper said North Carolina had about $4.8 billion in damage from Hurricane Matthew, but he said the state has only received the funding to cover about a third of that.