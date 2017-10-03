Sunny, dry and getting warmer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A few days after seeing high temperatures in the 90s, most of central North Carolina saw morning temperatures in the 40s Monday morning. We also just had our 4th day in a row with highs in the 70s, but all these temperature streaks will be ending soon as warmer weather is set to return this week.

High pressure will also continue to keep our weather dry this week with no rain in the forecast until Sunday. A low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico will start to move northeast over the upcoming weekend and more clouds will be around on Sunday with a chance of a shower. Other than that, there is no activity in the tropics for the first time in a long time as North Carolina gets ready to mark the one year anniversary of when Hurricane Matthew hit our state this Sunday, October 8.

Monday Night will be clear and cool. The overnight low will be 50. Winds will be light out of the east.

Tuesday will be sunny. The high will be 77. Winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 80, after a morning low of 55.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 58.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm again. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 59.

Saturday will be partly sunny. The high will be 83, after a morning low of near 60.

Sunday will become mostly cloudy with a slight risk of a shower. The high will be near 82, after a morning low of 63. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

