System could develop in tropics with rain possible in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The lull in tropical activity only lasted a few days it seems as we could be on the verge of another named tropical system by the end of the week.

After having an incredibly busy September with storms like Maria, Lee, Jose, Katia and Maria, October started off with no named or trackable systems on the Atlantic side.

That could change very soon as the National Hurricane Center is watching a developing area of low pressure in the southwest Caribbean that they now say has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical system in the next five days.

No matter what happens with the naming and development of this system, it does look like it could help contribute to rain in North Carolina later this weekend.

Several models have the system drifting into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend where the moisture from the system will get picked up and carried toward the Carolinas.

This will all be happening while the Carolinas prepare for the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Matthew on Sunday.

While the rain the potential tropical system would bring North Carolina would be nothing like the disastrous amounts we received one year ago, it could be the first decent rain our area has received in more than three weeks.

Parts of North Carolina remain “abnormally dry” according to the U.S. Drought Index as of Thursday.

A hurricane hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system in the Caribbean Wednesday afternoon.

If it were to get a name, it would be Nate.