System could develop in tropics with rain possible in NC

Wes Hohenstein By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The lull in tropical activity only lasted a few days it seems as we could be on the verge of another named tropical system by the end of the week.

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

After having an incredibly busy September with storms like Maria, Lee, Jose, Katia and Maria, October started off with no named or trackable systems on the Atlantic side.

That could change very soon as the National Hurricane Center is watching a developing area of low pressure in the southwest Caribbean that they now say has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical system in the next five days.

No matter what happens with the naming and development of this system, it does look like it could help contribute to rain in North Carolina later this weekend.

Several models have the system drifting into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend where the moisture from the system will get picked up and carried toward the Carolinas.

This will all be happening while the Carolinas prepare for the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Matthew on Sunday.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

While the rain the potential tropical system would bring North Carolina would be nothing like the disastrous amounts we received one year ago, it could be the first decent rain our area has received in more than three weeks.

Parts of North Carolina remain “abnormally dry” according to the U.S. Drought Index as of Thursday.

A hurricane hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system in the Caribbean Wednesday afternoon.

If it were to get a name, it would be Nate.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s