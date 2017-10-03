Vegas concertgoers arriving back at RDU following mass shooting

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Just days after the mass shooting in Las Vegas, more people are making their way back home to North Carolina.

Tuesday morning, several passengers arriving from Las Vegas at Raleigh-Durham International Airport told CBS North Carolina they were at the music festival when the shooting happened, but did not want to go into detail. Most just said they were thankful to be alive.

Others, who were visiting Las Vegas for other reasons, did go more in-depth about their experience.

One man from Fayetteville was with his wife at a magic show not far away.

Gary Norwood said the performer stopped the show after hearing reports of the shooting.

“I came all the way to Vegas to die,” he said. “We just thank God we were safe, but it’s just something — it’s like a nightmare and you just wake up. I still haven’t woke up from it. I think that’s my last Vegas trip.”

Norwood added that the vibrant city now feels eerie. The famous Las Vegas Strip went dark following the shooting.

Another flight from Las Vegas lands at RDU just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

