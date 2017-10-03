Virginia Beach woman shot during mass shooting in Las Vegas



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman is recovering after being shot during the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Allison Crute and her boyfriend, Andrew Kampe, were shot while at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Crute’s father, Allen, told 10 On Your Side she was shot directly in the arm and needed surgery.

He said that his daughter called him early Monday morning to tell him what happened. He says he’ll, “never forget those first ten seconds,” of the phone call, but he calls his daughter, “extremely resilient.”

“When I answered the phone, instead of hearing the, ‘Hi Dad,’ I hear, ‘Dad…’ and I knew instantly something was wrong. She said, ‘I’ve been shot,’ and at that, thought, ‘Oh my God, what have I got fifteen seconds left to talk to my daughter? It was really terrifying. She said, ‘I’m okay, but I’ve been shot. I’m at the concert.’”

Allen told 10 On Your Side that Allison was a cardiac ICU nurse at Virginia Beach General before becoming a traveling nurse. She spent three-month periods in San Diego on top of Las Vegas.

She also previously worked at WRV Surfcamp in Virginia Beach. There is a GoFundMe page created to help with the medical bills.

Allison’s father is grateful he’ll get to hug her again in a few days.

“She could have easily have been one of those numbers and it gives me an even deeper sense of compassion that we all already feel for the people that have lost a loved one at that concert. Even as my daughter pointed out, you know, it’s a concert. We’re having the time of our life, and to go from one extreme to the other, just heightens the tragedy,” he said.

Kampe was hit in his arm as well at the concert, according to his mother Anita Kampe, but did not require surgery.

Anita Kampe says Andrew and Allison were near the stage when the shooting happened.

Andrew, 29, went to Old Dominion University and is an engineer. He lives in Norfolk and is originally from New Jersey.