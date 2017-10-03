Virginia man charged in Southern Pines slaying

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A 25-year-old Virginia man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Southern Pines, police announced Tuesday.

Timothy Caldell Stanback, 25, of Stafford, Virginia, is charged in the death of Shyheem Ucif Utley, of Pinebluff, Southern Pines police said in a news release.

Friday morning, officers found Utley wounded in the back parking lot of the M&S Market, 912 W. Pennsylvania Ave. in Southern Pines, according to authorities. He later died of his injuries, police said.

Stanback is being held in the Richmond County Jail without bond. He’s due in court in Moore County on Oct. 24, authorities said.

Police aren’t releasing details, but they did say that “a nexus” existed between the victim and the shooting, and that the crime was not random.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (910) 692-7031 or the tip line at (910) 693-4110.

