Wake County school board to vote down proposed calendar change plan



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County School Board will vote down a plan to change calendars for the 2018 school year.

The crowd met the announcement, which Chairwoman Monika Johnson-Hostler made at the start of Tuesday’s regular meeting, with applause.

She said board members came to the decision after taking into consideration all the feedback they received, including from District 2 parents.

A number of the students and parents who are at the meeting are also interested in changes to policies affecting student assignment and class size.