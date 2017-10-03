Wildin Acosta to appear before judge, find out if he’s being deported

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Undocumented immigrants across the country are worried about their future in the United States and in Durham, one young man is fighting to stay in North Carolina.

Wildin David Guillen-Acosta, a Riverside High School graduate, is set to appear before a judge in Charlotte Tuesday morning at 8:30 to see if he will be deported back to Honduras.

Acosta was in Durham Tuesday morning before his hearing and spoke with CBS North Carolina, but did not want to go on camera.

At 17 years old, Acosta says he fled Honduras to escape gang violence and came to North Carolina. Friends and supporters say that if he’s sent back to Honduras that he could be killed.

“That’s the reason that he cannot go back so we are really worried about today what is gonna happen. He’s really nervous, he’s just thinking about his life right now [and] what is gonna happen,” said his friend Ivan Almonte.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Acosta in 2016 for missing a court appearance for being in the country illegally. He spent six months in a detention center in Georgia and is now out on bail.

CBS North Carolina spoke with a woman whose husband was in the same detention center in Georgia that Acosta was.

“I think what he’s doing is brave. I think what he stood up for in Honduras is brave and coming here is scary and brave and I’m completely against detention centers. I know what they can do. My husband was in a detention center,” one of Acosta’s supporters said.

Her husband was deported to Honduras in December.

Acosta and his supporters left for Charlotte around 6 a.m. If the judge rules against Acosta, he will have 30 days to appeal the decision.