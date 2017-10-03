Wishes come true for NC girl



(WNCN) — At the age of three, Riley Bingham was diagnosed with Hurler Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that has no cure.

“She’s missing an enzyme that breaks down a certain kind of sugar her body produces naturally,” said Riley’s dad Chris Bingham.

Hurler Syndrome eventually shuts down organs. She has a heart condition and a shunt that drains fluid off her brain and spinal cord. Riley’s parents Chris and Allison say a bone marrow transplant at Duke Hospital saved her life.

“There’s a 5- to 8-year life expectancy,” said Chris.

However, Riley is 10 years old, defying those odds.

They say it was a tough battle to get to this point. Their lives were consumed with tests, procedures and surgeries.

“And you have organizations like Make A Wish that come in and remind you that life is supposed to be pure and beautiful and that children are supposed to laugh and smile and giggle and have wishes come true no matter how big or small they are,” said Riley’s mom Allison Bingham.

Riley’s wish?

“Go and see ‘So You Think You Can Dance,’” said Riley.

“We got picked up in a limo. We got to meet all the dancers on the show,” said Chris.

“I got to go on the stage,” said Riley.

She says she even did a little dance on stage during commercial breaks.

It was a wish come true, but there’s more. Throughout Riley’s diagnosis and treatments her parents were divorced. While on Riley’s trip —

“He got to have Riley with him and proposed for the second time,” said Allison.

“When we were struck with the reality that life is very short or could be short, we’re remind that ‘I’ve got a good thing sittin’ over there,'” she said.

Riley said she feels perfect.

“We do not live the life we expected to live,” said Chris.

“In a good way,” he said.

CBS North Carolina is hosting a Wishes in Flight phone bank on Wednesday, Oct. 11, during which you can donate your air miles to Eastern North Carolina’s Make A Wish for future Wish trips. All that is needed to make a donation is the mileage account number and the number of miles you’d like to donate.