Woman, 2 men charged after search turns up drugs, guns and cash near Chapel Hill, deputies say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men and a woman are facing a variety of drug charges after Chatham County deputies searched a home on Vickers Road south of Chapel Hill.

The Thursday search turned up 19.5 grams of heroin, 6.3 grams of cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone, amphetamine pills, suboxone strips, various drug paraphernalia, two firearms, and $1,424 in cash, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies charged Megan Perez, 23, Joshua Patterson, 25, and Desmond Patterson, 51.

Their charges are as follow:

Megan Perez faces one count each of:

  • felony trafficking heroin
  • felony conspiracy to traffic heroin
  • felony possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin
  • felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
  • of felony possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Joshua Patterson faces one count each of:

  • felony trafficking heroin
  • felony conspiracy to traffic heroin
  • felony possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin
  • felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
  • felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance
  • possession of marijuana
  • possession of drug paraphernalia.

Desmond Patterson faces one count each of:

  • felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
  • felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance
  • misdemeanor possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
  • possession of a Schedule III controlled substance
  • possession of marijuana
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Bond for Perez was set at $192,000 secured. Bond for Joshua Patterson was set at $180,000 secured. Bond for Desmond Patterson was set at $15,000 secured.

