Woman recounts rushing to boy’s side after NC crash that killed boy’s mom, sister

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – As she places a cross in the ground off N.C. 87 in Columbus County, Holly Jackson has a tough time describing the gruesome details she saw at the same spot just days before.

“I see the car in the ditch and I ran around to the back of it,” Jackson said, recounting the scene of the brutal car crash. “I see the kids and I see her slumped over and I was just like, ‘All right, what do I have to do?’ My gut instincts just kicked in.”

Jackson said she pulled up to the scene just minutes after Rebecca Jones and her 8-year-old daughter were struck and killed by a tractor-trailer at the intersection of N.C. 87 and N.C. 11 Friday morning.

A quick check in the backseat revealed Jones and Constance weren’t the only people in that car.

“Something kept telling me, ‘He’s still alive. Go to him,'” Jackson said. “I was on tiptoes and my arm was in the back of the car.”

Jackson said she found Rebecca’s 7-year-old son, Gabriel, lying among shards of glass, fading in and out of consciousness.

“I remember telling him, ‘I’m a mama of two girls. I’m not going to let anything happen to you. Just stay with me, baby,'” Jackson explained with tears in her eyes. “He looked up at me. I will never ever forget his eyes looking at me.”

Gabriel’s father said his son doesn’t remember anything about the crash, but Jackson said the boy perked up when she visited him in the hospital.

“He doesn’t have his mom there to comfort him,” Jackson said. “I wanted to be there.”

Jackson said she will continue to be there for the boy and his father as long as they allow her to. She said she wants to help in any way she can on their road to recovery.

“I just thank God he put me where he put me in that time to help that little boy,” Jackson said.

Jackson’s mother, Marcia DeRush, will chaplain Jones’ and her daughter’s funeral Tuesday afternoon.

