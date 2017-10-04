4 schools could be taken over in NC’s Innovative School District

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A list of six low performing schools across North Carolina has been whittled down to four that could be taken over by the state’s Innovative School District.

The North Carolina Education Board received an update from the Innovative School District Superintendent about which schools he thinks need the most help.

“The data’s telling us we need to try something different. We’ve got too many students that are not proficient and not reaching their full potential academically,” said Superintendent Eric Hall.

The list of schools being considered for the new state program now includes four schools located in the Nash-Rocky Mount, Northampton, Robeson and Durham districts.

Durham’s Lakewood Elementary was taken off the list, leaving Glenn Elementary on the list.

Durham Public Schools Board Chairman Mike Lee told CBS North Carolina, “Our school board and the Durham community will not quietly accept an experimental takeover of our schools by a charter management organization.”

“Of course there’s going to be some apprehension locally with the teachers, with the local school board, with the citizens in that area,” said State Education Board member Olivia Oxendine.

Oxendine represents a district with a school on the list.

She’s optimistic about what a transfer could mean for her school.

“New ideas begin to flow and teachers get excited about what’s happening in the classroom and they see this as a glass half full, not the glass half empty,” said Oxendine.

Hall said he’ll narrow the list down for November’s board meeting. A vote in December will decide which one or two schools will be chosen.

In the meantime Hall says he has work to do.

“I think it’s important that everyone in that local community understands what this is and what it is not,” said Hall.