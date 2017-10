ORALNDO, Fla. (WNCN) – Nassir Little, a top 10 player in the 2018 class, has selected to play college basketball at North Carolina, Scout.com reports.

Little is ranked the No. 9 overall player and the No. 4 small forward in the 2018 class, according to Scout.com.

He picked the Tar Heels over Georgia Tech, Duke, Arizona, and Miami.