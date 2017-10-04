6-year-old brings loaded gun to SC elementary school

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence School District 4 officials say a 6-year-old brought a loaded gun to school Monday and teachers discovered it after another student reported the weapon.

Dr. Zona Jefferson, Interim Superintendent for Florence 4, confirms the loaded gun was brought to Brockington Elementary School, located at 304 Kemper St. in Timmonsville. Dr. Jefferson says another student told teachers about the gun, and school officials contacted the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

“We were certainly glad that all of our children are safe,” said Jefferson.

Jefferson says the child claimed to find the gun, put it in their book bag and was showing it to classmates when another child told a teacher.

“The students felt comfortable with the teachers to say ‘I’m uncomfortable with this. Is he supposed to have that here?’,”she explained.

Several parents did not want to go on camera, but say a child bringing a gun to school is alarming. Most parents received a phone call Monday afternoon. Some say they wish the call was earlier in the day since the gun was found Monday morning.

Parents were called and sent an email that said:

A six-year-old student brought a loaded small caliber revolver to school this morning. Another student told a teacher who immediately took the gun, secured it and notified administrators. According to the student, his only intent was to show it off. The district is working with law enforcement and the department of social services to ensure the well-being of all students. We are pleased that our students are comfortable enough with our faculty to report situations as such. This incident is being handled according to district policy.”

Jefferson could not say if the child was suspended or expelled but did say the school followed district and state policy.

“The local school board is responsible for overseeing student discipline within the district and will ultimately decide the fate in this particular situation,” said state communications director Ryan Brown.

Jefferson believes the child did not have intentions to hurt anyone.

“From all indications the students intent was just to have something that he could show to his classmates,” she said.

Now the district is reviewing its emergency plan to see if they need to make changes.

“We are meeting with the leadership team and asking what changes do we need to make to make sure our children are safe. Do we need to change anything?” Jefferson said.

Officials have not revealed if the child’s guardians could be charged after the child brought the gun to school.