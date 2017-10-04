Around 100 people march against voter suppression in Raleigh Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the General Assembly special session begins, some North Carolinians are trying to get the attention of lawmakers when it comes to voting.

About 100 people marched quietly through downtown Wednesday morning. Most of them carried signs and wore tape across their mouths.

They said they’re protesting that their voices are being silenced due to voter suppression, which includes gerrymandering.

Protestors now walking to @NCLeg. Along they way want to create an awareness. Once they arrive, they'll sit in the special session. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/AyBjH61o23 — Lauren Haviland (@LaurenWNCN) October 4, 2017

Protestors told CBS North Carolina they hope this gets the attention of voters and lawmakers.

“When they gerrymander and they try and pack districts or crack districts in order to make sure their incumbents stay elected, then it’s not fair,” said Gail Young, with Citizen’s in Action NC.

“It definitely impacts us all,” said Quinton Harper, with Justice for All NC. “The right to vote is something my ancestors fought for, and it’s something I don’t take lightly. I believe it’s my right, and I believe it’s my duty to be out here to vote, first and foremost, but to advocate for policies that make voting accessible.”