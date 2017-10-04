Boy, 2, dies in crash as dad flees scene following alleged Walmart theft

TULLYTOWN, Pa. (CBS News) — A 2-year-old boy was killed in a multi-car crash on Tuesday after police say his father crashed his car while fleeing after an alleged theft at a Walmart.

Authorities say the suspect, 27-year-old Christopher Kuhn of Hamilton, New Jersey, fled in a gold Jeep after allegedly stealing $228-worth of merchandise from Walmart, CBS Philadelphia reports.

According to investigators, Kuhn ran a red light, T-boned another car which then crashed into a third vehicle. The young boy, who was in the car, was ejected into the roadway, according to an affidavit.

Kuhn ran away after the crash, police said, stepping over his injured son on the roadway before fleeing. Officers ran after Kuhn, catching and arresting him, while others tended to the toddler, the affidavit said.

The boy was taken to Lower Bucks Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one else suffered serious injuries in the accident.

According to the Bucks County District’s Attorney’s Office, by the time police arrived at the Walmart, Kuhn had gotten in his Jeep and was driving away. A witness told officers that the suspect had let the child climb into the SUV while he covered the vehicle’s license plate with a sweatshirt.

The witness said the child had climbed into the rear driver’s side of the Jeep, but that the suspect had not secured the boy into a child safety seat, the affidavit said. Police later found a child safety seat in the rear seat of the vehicle next to where the boy was sitting.

Authorities say Kuhn’s New Jersey driver’s license was suspended.

Kuhn is charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle, endangering the welfare of children and six other charges. He is currently being held on $5 million cash bail.

