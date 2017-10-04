‘Consensus’ that Russians ‘hacked into political files,’ tried to sway election

WASHINGTON (WNCN/AP) – United States Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said Wednesday that there is “consensus” that Russians “hacked into political files” and released information to sway the 2016 presidential election.

Warner and Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the committee’s probe into Russia’s role in the 2016 election.

Burr said that the committee won’t publicly release the content of 3,000 Facebook ads that have been linked to Russia.

Burr also said that the panel is still investigating Russia’s interference in the presidential campaign and that no final conclusion has been reached yet.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.