Deputies: NC teen shot in head while attempting to break into, steal vehicle

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A teenager who is accused of breaking into a vehicle was shot in the head in Rowan County Tuesday morning.

According to dispatch, the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Longfield Drive in southwestern Rowan just after 5 a.m.

Deputies say 19-year-old Jason Lee Lambert II reportedly broke into a vehicle in the 200 block of Clearfield Drive but then walked to his own vehicle which was parked at an empty home on Longfield Drive.

That is when Scott Moose, the vehicle’s owner, had a confrontation with Lambert and Moose shot Lambert.

Neighbor Vicki McClamrock says it happened right outside of her window.

“I heard three gunshots and I lay there for a little bit then I decided to look out the window,” McClamrock said. “I saw a man from the knees down walking around with a flashlight, I decided to raise my window and I heard this man scream out help me help me. and he was rocking back and forth and there was a guy over to the left.”

Scott Moose called 911 and told dispatchers what had happened.

Lambert was taken to NorthEast Medical in Concord. Deputies say he was conscious and talking when they arrived. He was later transferred to Carolinas Medical Center-Main, but is expected to be OK and is listed in stable condition.

Several neighbors say they also found that their cars had been broken into overnight, including three vehicles at the home of Pokita Fernandez.

“I left my wallet in it and that’s when I realized my money was gone out of my wallet and all the car doors had been opened,” Fernandez said.

Deputies confirmed that there were at least two other cars in the same neighborhood broken into Monday night. The vehicle break-ins occurred in the 300 block of Clearfield Drive, which is a cross street of Longfield Drive.

Rowan EMS and deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

No charges have been filed.

