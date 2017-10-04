Dry and warm weather continues, rain this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s now been five days in a row with temperatures in the 70s, but more than three weeks since we’ve had more than a trace of rain in the Triangle. That’s all about to change as we head into the weekend.

First, warmer weather will arrive with 80s returning for some starting Wednesday. Humidity will then return this weekend, along with some rain chances that could be influenced some by a system in the tropics.

High pressure that’s been keeping us sunny, dry and cool with week will move east this weekend, which will allow it to pull some moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico. A system in the Caribbean now will move into the Gulf this weekend and while it may not even form into a named tropical system, there will be clouds and rain that will get pulled into the Mid-Atlantic. This will bring small rain chances into North Carolina now starting later Saturday.

The best rain chances will arrive Sunday and Monday. A cold front will approach the region on Monday, bringing another chance of passing showers.

Other than that, there is no activity in the tropics for the first time in a long time as North Carolina gets ready to mark the one year anniversary of when Hurricane Matthew hit our state this Sunday, October 8.

Tuesday Night will be mainly clear and cool. The overnight low will be 52.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 80.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 56.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm again. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 59.

Saturday will be partly sunny. The high will be 83, after a morning low of near 62. There will be a small, 20 percent chance of rain later in the day or evening.

Sunday will become mostly cloudy with a good chance of rain. The high will be near 82, after a morning low of 66. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with another chance of a shower. The high will be 80, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

