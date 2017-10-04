Durham police ID armed robbery suspect

By Published:
Deshawn Devonte Evans (Durham Police)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police have identified a 23-year-old man investigators say is responsible for two armed robberies over the summer.

Deshawn Devonte Evans is wanted in connection with the robbery of the Trinity Food Mart on June 25 and the robbery of the Metro PCS on July 6.

Guns were present during both robberies, police said.

Evans is wanted on two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Investigator A. Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29283, Investigator K. Owens at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29365 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s