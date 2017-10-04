Durham police ID armed robbery suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police have identified a 23-year-old man investigators say is responsible for two armed robberies over the summer.

Deshawn Devonte Evans is wanted in connection with the robbery of the Trinity Food Mart on June 25 and the robbery of the Metro PCS on July 6.

Guns were present during both robberies, police said.

Evans is wanted on two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Investigator A. Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29283, Investigator K. Owens at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29365 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.