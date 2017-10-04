Former Fort Bragg soldier killed in Las Vegas mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Former 82nd Airborne Division soldier Charleston Hartfield is one of the 58 victims in the Las Vegas mass shooting, military officials confirmed.

Lt. Col. Joe Buccino released the following statement about Hartfield’s death:

“Sergeant First Class Charleston Hartfield was an All American Paratrooper for life and, as with all who wear the AA patch, he and his Family remain part of our legacy even in death. By all accounts he was a special human being, someone who carried the best virtues and characteristics from this Division with him beyond his service here. This is a time of much suffering and tragedy, within our own borders and beyond. Our thoughts now are with the victims of violence and natural disaster in Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and elsewhere.”