NC lawmakers override Cooper’s veto of GenX bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina lawmakers voted Wednesday to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill that in part includes money for water testing and treatment of GenX.

The House and Senate gaveled in a veto-override session Wednesday morning.

Within an hour the House voted 70-44 to pass the measure notwithstanding Cooper’s objections. The Senate would still have to agree to the override, and Senate leader Phil Berger has urged that to happen.

The Senate later voted 30-9 to override the veto as well.

Cooper rejected the bill approved in late August because he wanted $2.6 million for water quality protections statewide in the light of the disclosure of GenX into the Cape Fear River. The measure instead gave $435,000 to Wilmington-area utilities and a university.