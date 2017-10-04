Missing crane found amid Durham man’s cache of stolen work vehicles, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say authorities have found a construction crane that was stolen from a work site last month, along with a host of other stolen work vehicles.

The crane was found along Red Mountain Road in Rougemont, police said. With it were “several other stolen vehicles,” police said, including an Asplundh Tree Expert Co. truck and trailer, a Ford construction truck, two mini excavators and a John Deere skid steer.

Jerry Jeffries, 34, of Patterson Road in Durham, has been charged with five counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, three counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, three counts of felony possession of stolen goods, one count of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, one count of possession of stolen goods from a construction site and three counts of altering serial numbers.

Jeffries was released after posting a $25,000 bond.