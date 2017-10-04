NC Chick-fil-A worker charged with secretly recording boy in bathroom

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) – A Gaston County man who was arrested in a child pornography case is accused of “secret peeping” in a Chick-fil-A restroom in Belmont.

According to Gaston County police, 27-year-old Cameron Shawn Franklin was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of secret peeping.

Officers say Franklin was an employee at the Chick-fil-A near exit 27 when the incident occurred. Franklin is accused of taking a picture of a juvenile at a urinal in a bathroom, Gaston County police said.

Police received an internet cyber tip that led to the investigation and arrest of Franklin. He was booked in the Gaston County Jail with a $150,000 bond.

A spokesperson with the Chick-fil-A in Belmont released this statement Wednesday:

“We are aware of the allegations, and the team member is no longer employed at our restaurant. Any further questions will need to be addressed by local law enforcement.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

