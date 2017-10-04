NC college alum shot in eye in Las Vegas massacre, currently in coma

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman who was seriously injured in the Las Vegas shooting attended Gardner-Webb University and played for the women’s soccer team.

According to a GoFundMe page, a bullet was lodge in Tina Frost’s right eye after a shooting at an outdoor country music festival Sunday night.

According to the Associated Press, Stephen Paddock fired shots from the 32nd floor of the hotel onto the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. In total, 59 people were killed and 527 people were injured in the shooting, the Associated Press reported.

“Tina is out of surgery and her vitals are stable. They removed her right eye, where the bullet was lodged, and there is an implant there now to keep the space open. She has sight in her left eye but will never see from the right again,” Mary Watson Moreland, who is Frost’s mother according to the crowdfunding site, said.

Frost is in a coma and on a ventilator because she can’t breathe on her own, the crowdfunding site stated. “She’s critically stable in ICU for at least a week. Over the next few days, they’re going to see how she responds to simulation, but until then, we won’t know how bad the brain damage is,” according to Moreland.

An updated post from Wednesday morning showed that Frost had shown some encouraging signs.

Today we saw a couple of good things. Her catscan showed no increase of swelling in her brain from yesterday and her low-grade fever subsided; she has maintained a healthy temperature and vitals all day and they have started her on a feeding tube. When the nurses switch her bedding and have to move her, or do a ‘suction’ from the tube in her mouth which is uncomfortable, Tina puts up a good amount of resistance showing us she’s still in there and she’s fighting! There’s hope to lower the amount of ventilator support to test if she can breathe on her own but that depends on how she does through the night. The doctors explicitly expressed to us that it is very common for head trauma patients to have a recovery that ebbs and flows; we may see improvement one day, then none the next. Once again, we are overwhelmed and grateful for the outpour of love and support we have received.”

Frost was reportedly from Maryland but played soccer at Gardner-Webb University. According to the school’s website, Frost played soccer at the university from 2008 until 2011.

The university posted this statement on their Facebook page: