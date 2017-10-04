Raleigh vigil mourns Las Vegas shooting



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As Rev. Nancy Petty looked out on the crowd gathered in Raleigh Wednesday to mourn the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas, she said it’s not enough to offer thoughts and prayers.

“This time particularly there’s a growing frustration. I heard from many of my colleagues and people in the community, ‘Why another vigil?’” she said. “We’re going to be witnesses to this. And, we’re going to be a voice, and we’re not going away.”

Petty, senior pastor of Pullen Memorial Baptist Church in Raleigh, acknowledged in our polarized nation that taking action to address gun violence has different meanings to people.

“We can’t just come to this place and sit and pray and lament. We have to be people of action,” she said.

During a vigil Wednesday evening, people of different faiths mourned the loss of 58 people murdered earlier this week at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. They lit candles and distributed 58 flowers to represent the lives lost. More than 500 people were also injured.

“My son and his girlfriend had just come from a music concert on Saturday night, and the thought that it could have been mine,” said KaKi McKinney, who is with the state chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a group pushing for more gun control. “I’m tired of this.”

Another vigil is planned Saturday evening at Durham’s CCB Plaza. For more information, click here.