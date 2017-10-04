Shooter’s girlfriend calls him kind, quiet man

(AP) – The Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend says in a statement that she knew him “as a kind, caring, quiet man.”

Marilou Danley’s lawyer read the statement to reporters on Wednesday in Los Angeles, where she was questioned by FBI agents about gunman Stephen Paddock.

Danley says Paddock found her a cheap ticket to the Philippines and wanted her to take a trip home to see relatives.

She says he wired her money while she was there to buy a house for herself and her family.

The statement says she worried that Paddock wanted to break up with her.

She added that “it never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone.”

An attorney for Danley says she had no knowledge of any plans by him to commit a massacre.

The lawyer said Wednesday Danley plans to cooperate fully with the investigation of her boyfriend Stephen Paddock.

Defense attorney Matthew Lombard spoke in Los Angeles after Danley met with FBI agents to discuss Sunday’s carnage on the Las Vegas strip.

She returned to the U.S. Tuesday night from the Philippines, where she was visiting family.

While she was there, Paddock, a high-stakes gambler, sent her $100,000.

Lombard says she was not expecting the money and worried that he was breaking up with her.