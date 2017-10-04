Suspect shoots Durham resident’s dog while fleeing deputies, sheriff’s office says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 22-year-old man is accused of shooting a Durham resident’s dog as he ran from deputies Wednesday.

Deputies were conducting a traffic stop along Gibson Road when a passenger, later identified as Shermaine Maurice Hammond, jumped from the vehicle and ran, the sheriff’s office said.

While he was running from deputies, Hammond shot a Gibson Road resident’s dog.

Deputies deployed a K-9, who helped track down Hammond.

Hammond was taken into custody. He faces charges including felony cruelty to animals, assault, communicating threats, injury to personal property, second-degree kidnapping and resisting a public officer, deputies said.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for speeding and released.

The dog sustained serious injuries, authorities said, but is expected to survive.

