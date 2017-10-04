Suspect shoots Durham resident’s dog while fleeing deputies, sheriff’s office says

By Published: Updated:
Shermaine Hammond (Durham County Sheriff's office)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 22-year-old man is accused of shooting a Durham resident’s dog as he ran from deputies Wednesday.

Deputies were conducting a traffic stop along Gibson Road when a passenger, later identified as Shermaine Maurice Hammond, jumped from the vehicle and ran, the sheriff’s office said.

While he was running from deputies, Hammond shot a Gibson Road resident’s dog.

Deputies deployed a K-9, who helped track down Hammond.

Hammond was taken into custody. He faces charges including felony cruelty to animals, assault, communicating threats, injury to personal property, second-degree kidnapping and resisting a public officer, deputies said.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for speeding and released.

The dog sustained serious injuries, authorities said, but is expected to survive.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE MUGSHOTS.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s