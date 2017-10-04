Tillerson: I never considered leaving post of top diplomat

Published:
Rex Tillerson
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks at a press briefing at the Hilton Midtown hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in New York. Tillerson attended the highest-level meeting between U.S. and Iranian officials since the start of the Trump administration earlier in the evening. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rex Tillerson says he has never considered leaving the post of secretary of state.

Tillerson said Wednesday that reports suggesting otherwise are “erroneous.”

He was giving a statement Wednesday after NBC News reported the former Exxon Mobil CEO had been on the verge of resigning this summer amid mounting policy disputes with the White House. NBC said the tensions came to a head around the time President Donald Trump gave a politicized speech in July to the Boy Scouts of America, an organization Tillerson once led.

NBC also said Tillerson referred to Trump as a “moron” after a July 20 meeting at the Pentagon with members of Trump’s national security team and Cabinet officials. NBC cited three anonymous officials familiar with the incident.

