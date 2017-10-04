VIDEO: Tennessee chemical plant blast caught on camera

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pair of explosions rocked a chemical plant in east Tennessee on Wednesday, officials said.

Officials from the Eastman Chemical Company said that no injuries were reported beyond those requiring only first aid.

Initially, a shelter-in-place notice was issued by the company for its campus and the surrounding community. Students at schools in the area were kept indoors as a precaution. Many of those restrictions had been lifted by 2:30 p.m.

The company described the explosions as “a process upset in the coal gasification area” of the plant.

