Woman assaulted, robbed on UNC Campus, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was assaulted and robbed on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus Tuesday night, according to UNC police.

The incident is said to have occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Manning Drive on the UNC campus, near UNC Hospitals.

According to police, the woman was approached by a male and assaulted her and took cash. The suspect is described as a male in his late thirties, around 6 feet tall, and has a slim build and short hair. He was wearing a red jacket and blue jeans and left the scene on foot in the direction of South Columbia Street, police said.

No weapons are believed to have been involved in the commission of the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

This investigation is ongoing. Go to alertcarolina.unc.edu for updates. Anyone with information which might aid in the UNC Police investigation or anyone seeing suspicious activity should call 9-1-1 immediately.

