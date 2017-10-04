Woman mailed meth-soaked postcards to inmate in SC prison, warrants say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina woman is accused of mailing methamphetamine-soaked postcards to a prison inmate.

Michelle Loving Hames, 40, of Gaffney is charged with four counts of attempting to furnish contraband to a prisoner and four counts of manufacturing/distribution of methamphetamine.

According to warrants, methamphetamine was soaked into the postcards, which were mailed to a prisoner at Livesay Correctional Institute in August and September.

Warrants say Hames has previous drug convictions in 2012 and 2014.

Hames was arrested by the South Carolina Department of Corrections and is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on $24,000 bond.