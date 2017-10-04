Woman’s windshield smashed by ‘object’ while driving on I-540 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a woman’s windshield was smashed by an unknown object while she was driving on Interstate 540 westbound Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on I-540 near Lumley Road, according to a Raleigh Police Department incident report.

Debbie Goeckerman, 52, of Raleigh, spoke with CBS North Carolina regarding the incident. She said she was driving her 2008 Jeep Patriot on the interstate when it was hit by a large object that she believes was thrown from the side of the road.

She said that “something flew at my car and hit the windshield.”

Goeckerman said she doesn’t know what the object was, but it left a crack in her windshield about 5 to 6 inches across.

Police are investigating the incident as an aggravated assault. There are no suspects at this time and Goeckerman was not injured.

