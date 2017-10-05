2 arrested in connection with Durham online transaction app robbery

By Published:
Tyrone Taylor, 18, and Rasaun Bent, 17, both of Durham (Durham Police)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police have arrested two teens in connection with a September 15 armed robbery on Troy Street.

Tyrone Taylor, 18, and Rasaun Bent, 17, both of Durham have both been charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said Taylor and Bent robbed a woman after setting up a meeting through the online selling app “Letgo,” police said.

Taylor and Bent told the woman they wanted to buy a phone from her but instead hit her in the neck with a gun and stole her wallet.

The September 15 incident is similar to three other armed robberies connected to the Letgo app, police said.

No arrests have been made in those robberies.

