3 NC deputies assaulted while responding to call

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WBTV) – Three deputies were assaulted while responding to a domestic dispute call in Iredell County Wednesday night.

According to Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff Darren Campbell responded to a call on the 100 block of Barrington Lane where three individuals were intoxicated and underage.

Hayden Davidson had an outstanding warrant and began to assault Campbell during his arrest causing injuries and requiring medical attention, deputies said.

Davidson continued to assault two additional deputies and was eventually placed under arrest.

Campbell was released from Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Davidson is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer causing physical injury, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and consuming alcohol under the age of 21.

He received a $5,000 bond however he didn’t receive bond for his outstanding warrant.

Kristian Saul and Danielle Oddo were charged with consuming alcohol under the age of 21. Saul received a $500 secured bond and Oddo received a $1,000 secured bond.