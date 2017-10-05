3 wanted for questioning in Goldsboro identity theft case

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people are wanted for questioning by Goldsboro police in connection with an identity theft case.

The department’s criminal investigations division is asking for the public’s help identifying the three people pictured above. They are all being sought for questioning in an identity theft case in the city.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.