5 kilos of cocaine, shotgun found inside Clinton home, sheriff’s office says

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Clinton residents are being held under $2 million bond each after authorities found five kilos of cocaine in the their home, according to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Member of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division went to a home on Ebenezer Forest Road as part of a drug complaint investigation.

The occupants of that home allowed responding agents to search the home which led to the discovery of five kilos of cocaine, a shotgun, and cash.

Amandeo Correa, 31, of Ebenezer Forest Road was charged with trafficking cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for the storage of a controlled substance.

Gloria Sanchez, 30, of Ebenezer Forest Road was charged with trafficking cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for the storage of a controlled substance.

Correa and Sanchez are each being held under $2 million bond.

“We take very seriously the drug complaints we receive from citizens and other intelligence gathered during our daily operations. The Special Investigations Division often works long thankless hours following up on and investigating cases,” Sheriff Jimmy Thorton said in a release.

Members of the Department of Homeland Security assisted with the investigation.