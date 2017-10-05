Better safe than sorry when purchasing concert, sporting even tickets



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As we gear up for another season of football, hockey and basketball – scammers are gearing up to take your money by selling you fake tickets.

You can risk losing your money if you purchase your ticket from the wrong third party if you are not buying your ticket at the box office or buying online from directly from the team.

“It has become a problem, a problem we are trying to minimize as much as possible,” says Bill Nowicki, vice president of Ticket Operations for the Carolina Hurricanes.

To reduce fraud, Nowicki says the Hurricanes stopped allowing fans to print tickets at home because that’s ripe for scammers.

“Customers will go out and reprint them multiple times and sell them multiple times to fans,” he explained.

If you are going to buy tickets in the secondary market, a better alternative than buying them from some unknown person is to use an online broker.

If you are not buying from a legitimate broker, beware. Scalpers and scammers are waiting to pounce on victims.

To protect yourself:

Never buy tickets on a street corner or outside an event.

Never buy from unsecured website. Look for httpS on the website URL.

Never pay with cash. A credit card offers some refund protection.

“Check your seller,” says Nowicki. “A lot of websites have reviews and ratings for those selling a ticket.”

StubHub, Ticketmaster and VividSeats are three examples of legitimate ticket brokers.

The problem with counterfeit tickets sold by third parties is growing. Mallory Wojciechowski, president of the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina, said “we hear about a lot of scams involving ticket sales. Do your research first and buy from a trustworthy vendor.”

Not sure who is legit?

You can check out ticket sellers with the BBB or the National Association Of Ticket Brokers.

Remember, if you have a problem with a legitimate ticket broker, you can file a complaint with The National Association Of Ticket Brokers here.

Learn more about your rights as a consumer in this link to the ticket owners’ bill of rights.