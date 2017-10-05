Couple found dead after NC house fire were both shot in head, autopsy says

AULANDER, N.C. (WNCT) – An autopsy report reveals more details regarding a house fire in Bertie County back in March of 2017.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office found two bodies while responding to a house fire on March 28, 2017.

Autopsy reports obtained by WNCT showed both LuAnn and Kenneth Ambrose died from gunshot wounds to the head.

The report reveals a handgun was found near the body of Kenneth Ambrose.

Kenneth Ambrose had a history of chronic pain and financial problems, according to the autopsy.

The autopsy said he’s been very stressed and depressed over his situation.

A mass of white pill material was found in his stomach.

According to investigators, firefighters were originally called to a home on the 800 block of Charles Taylor Road east of Lewiston-Woodville in reference to a structure fire. When firefighters arrived around 2 a.m. flames had taken over a two-story building, a barn, and another structure.

Once firefighters cooled the area, they found the two bodies.