Dannon Oikos drops Cam Newton following perceived sexist comments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Dannon Oikos has dropped Cam Newton as a spokesperson for their product following perceived sexist comments, AP reports.

Charlotte Observer Panthers’ beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton a question about half way through the news conference about routes that wide receiver Devin Funchess has been running.

RELATED: Cam Newton faces backlash after quip about female sports reporter

“Cam, I know you take a lot of pride in seeing your receivers play well. Devin Funchess has seemed to really embrace the physicality of his routes and getting those extra yards,” Rodrigue said. “Does that give you a little bit of enjoyment to see him [inaudible] people out there?”

“It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes, like it’s funny,” Newton said with a big smile before answering her question.

“I don’t think it’s ‘funny’ to be a female and talk about routes. I think it’s my job,” Rodrigue tweeted after the press conference.

“I spoke with him after and it was worse,” Rodrigue said in a follow up tweet. “I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from.”