Dry weather continues, maybe showers next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — October continues the trend started in September — central North Carolina continues to be abnormally dry. That dry pattern will last through the end of the week. However, there are hopeful signs that some precipitation may be on the way.

A tropical depression near Central America is expected to become a tropical storm and possible Category 1 hurricane over the weekend as it moves northwest through the Gulf of Mexico. When the depression strengthens it will become Nate. The system is forecast to come ashore near Louisiana or Mississippi on Sunday. After that, the moisture from the storm will spread northward and hopefully some of that moisture will move into central North Carolina. Most forecast tracks have the storm moving through Tennessee which would limit any large amounts of rain for central North Carolina, but the storm is still very far out and things could change.

A cold front appears to be on track to sweep through the state on Wednesday, which will give us some showers and a possible storm. After that, sunshine and 70s should return just in time for the opening of the North Carolina State Fair next Thursday.

Today will mostly sunny and warm. The high will be 84. Winds will be light out of the south.

Tonight will be mainly clear. The overnight low will be 58. Winds will be light out of the south.

Friday will be sunny and warm. The high will be 85; winds will be south-southwest around 5 mph.

Friday Night will be fair and mild. The overnight low will be 61. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

Saturday will be partly sunny with increasing humidity. The high will be 85. Winds will be south 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a couple showers possible. The high will be 84; after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a couple showers possible. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tuesday will have clouds and some sun with a couple showers possible. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Wednesday will be cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers and an isolated storm possible. The high will be 80, after a morning low of near 66. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Next Thursday will become mostly sunny and cooler. The high will be around 75, after a morning low of 60.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

