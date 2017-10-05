Family continues search for Louisburg teen missing since Sept. 19

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – Family and friends of Dominic Wright will be in Youngsville Saturday posting fliers in an effort to find the teen who was last seen September 19.

Wright was last seen at his home after returning from school. His family tells CBS North Carolina he watched TV after school and then left out the back door.

Family members thought Wright went to see a friend but soon discovered his phone was still at the house.

Wright’s step-mother said there was nothing out of the ordinary with his behavior that day from what they witnessed.

Wright stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds with pierced ears.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said do not approach Wright if he is located but call law enforcement immediately.

Family and Friends have posted fliers around Louisburg and Franklinton to help find Wright. They will do the same in Youngsville this weekend.

Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-5678 or the Louisburg Police Department at 919-496-2511.