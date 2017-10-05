NC corrections officer pleads guilty to sexually abusing prisoner

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) – A 46-year-old man was sentenced to 13 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a prisoner while he worked as a corrections officer at Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, officials said.

Calvin Terrance Davis, of Spring Lake, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a ward after a female prisoner at the Butner facility said she was sexually assaulted on May 18, 2016.

Federal officials said the prisoner accused Davis of forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

An analysis of semen on the victim’s clothes was identified as Davis’.

Davis was sentenced to 13 months in prison followed by five months supervised release.

