Neighbor says explosion preceded Wake County blaze

(Michael Hyland/CBS North Carolina)


CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A witness told CBS North Carolina that he heard an explosion, then saw flames above the treeline in a neighborhood near Cary on Thursday night.

Firefighters from multiple departments are responding to a fire on Brookridge Drive. The same witness reported seeing several fire trucks taking water to the scene. A neighbor who had gone to check on his home said it was OK, but some trees were on fire.

The call came in just after 8 p.m., officials said. As of 9:43 p.m., the fire was still not under control, Fairview Fire Chief Barry Spain said.

Spain said officials are still trying to get in touch with the home’s owners, but no injuries have been reported. The fire has affected only one home, he said.

Police are currently stopping traffic at the intersection of Penny and Holly Springs roads.

