No. 17 Louisville falls to No. 24 NC State, 39-25

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Nyheim Hines ran for two touchdowns and Ryan Finley threw for another to help No. 24 North Carolina State beat No. 17 Louisville 39-25 on Thursday night.

Hines ran for 102 yards and had a 48-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter that helped set up a touchdown drive for the Wolfpack (5-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Finley threw for 367 yards and a 48-yard score to Kelvin Harmon, part of N.C. State’s 520 total yards on a night it never trailed against the Cardinals (4-2, 1-2).

Then there was the Wolfpack’s defensive front, which kept the pressure on reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

Jackson ran for his second touchdown to pull the Cardinals to 32-25 with 4:10 left, then got the ball back with a chance to tie it. But linebacker Germaine Pratt picked up a deflected pass and returned it 25 yards for a clinching score with 2:52 left.

<a href=”https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wncn-news-raleigh-durham/id425414520?mt=8″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”><img class=”alignleft wp-image-352109 size-medium” src=”https://mgtvwncn.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/news-app-download-apple-350×50.jpg?w=300″ alt=”news-app- download-apple-350×50″ width=”300″ height=”43″ /></a><a href=”https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nexstar.id3569new” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”><img class=”alignleft wp-image-352110 size-medium” src=”https://mgtvwncn.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/news-app-download-android-350×50-v.jpg?w=300″ alt=”news-app-download-android-350×50″ width=”300″ height=”43″ /></a>