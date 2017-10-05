Pets abandoned in Puerto Rico looking for homes in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane Maria destroyed homes and communities throughout Puerto Rico.

Many are leaving the island and have no choice but to leave their pets behind.

Soon, some homeless pets from Puerto Rico will be in Raleigh and will be available for adoption.

Many will go to the SPCA of Wake County after they arrive at RDU Thursday night.

There will be 70 dogs and 17 cats coming to RDU.

Forty of those dogs will be housed at the SPCA.

The rest of the animals are going to rescues.

These are dogs and cats that were already homeless before the hurricane but because so many animals are needing to go to the shelter, perhaps in hopes to be reunited with their owners, some of the animals that were already homeless are coming to Raleigh.

“There may not be a shelter to go to,” said Kim Janzen, President/CEO of the SPCA of Wake County. “Often times, people are having to choose between food for themselves and food for their dog. It’s extremely trying.”

The animals will be checked out by veterinarians and when each dog at the SPCA is available for adoption, the dog will be placed on the SPCA of Wake County’s website.