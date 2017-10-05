RAW VIDEO: NC cyclist punched by motorist, driver charged

By Published: Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Video has been released that appears to show an Asheville cyclist being punched by a driver.

Claude Donald Watson (Asheville Police Department)

Asheville police say it happened on Sand Hill Road at Sardis Road a week ago.

You see the driver go up to the cyclist and hit him in the face.

The video was caught on the cab of a commercial vehicle and shared with Asheville on Bikes.

Read more at AshevilleOnBikes.com

The driver – Claude Watson – is charged with simple assault and reckless driving to endanger.

The cyclist’s attorney said he is shaken up after getting a bloody nose from the incident.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO ON YOUTUBE

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s