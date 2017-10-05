4 injured as school bus turns over in Orange County wreck, officials say



HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Troopers are investigating after a school bus turned over in Orange County on Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

There were students from A.L. Stanback Middle School on the bus, Orange County schools officials said. Four students sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene, troopers said. Some parents went to the scene to pick up their children. The rest were put on another bus.

The wreck happened about 4 p.m. on Orange Grove Road near its intersection with Oakdale Drive just outside of Hillsborough. A car making a left turn pulled out in front of the bus, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Orange County Schools told CBS North Carolina that the bus turned over in the wreck.