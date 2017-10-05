Tropical Storm Nate forms near Nicaragua, NC could see impacts

MEXICO CITY (AP/WNCN) — Tropical Storm Nate has formed off the coast of Nicaragua and is on a forecast track that shows it eventually approaching the U.S. Gulf Coast.

On Thursday morning the storm is only about 10 miles south of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, and is moving northwest near 8 mph. Nate’s maximum sustained winds Thursday morning are near 40 mph and and Nate is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane over the weekend in the Gulf of Mexico.

On the forecast track, Nate will approach the Louisiana/Mississippi/Alabama coast on Sunday.

After that. the moisture from the storm will spread northward and hopefully some of that moisture will move into central North Carolina. Most forecast tracks have the storm moving through Tennessee which would limit any large amounts of rain for central North Carolina, but the storm is still very far out and things could change.

This will all be happening while North Carolina remembers the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Matthew on Sunday. While the rain Nate would bring North Carolina would be nothing like the disastrous amounts we received one year ago, it could be the first decent rain our area has received in more than three weeks and would be beneficial. Parts of North Carolina remain “abnormally dry” according to the U.S. Drought Index as of Thursday.